Check Out The Size Of This Spider In This Woman's CarSee the video here!

66% Of Kids Expect You To Buy Them Everything On Their Wish ListTwo-thirds of kids say they expect to get everything on their wish list this year, and 58% of parents are going to try to make that happen.

Sisters Who Were Conjoined At Birth Beat The Odds And Are Heading Home For The HolidaysIt will give you all the feels!

Our Favorite Thing About The Holidays At Work Is Not Being At WorkA new survey asked people for their favorite things that happen at work during the holidays. Vacation days, money and happiness were all on the list.

Spec’s ‘Wine Of The Week’ For 11/22Check out this week's wine of the week from Spec's!

Celebrating The Holidays With Your Significant Other's Family, How Did The First Time Go?Lauren Kelly is headed to her boyfriend's family's house for Thanksgiving...what should she prepare for?