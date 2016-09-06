Taylor Swift & Tom Hiddleston Split

No bad blood for this breakup! Taylor Swift and boyfriend of 3 months, Tom Hiddleston, are dunzo though.

A source confirmed to People, “It was an amicable split.”

Apparently the two haven’t been photographed together in over a month, and most people think it was a total whirlwind romance with LOTS of PDA along the way. (and we all kind of felt a little weirdness with the whole Calvin Harris ex-boyfriend thing)

Another source told US Weekly “She was the one to put the brakes on the relationship. Tom wanted the relationship to be more public than she was comfortable with. Taylor knew the backlash that comes with public displays of affection but Tom didn’t listen to her concerns when she brought them up.”

Now that they’ve split, the source says, Hiddleston is “embarrassed that the relationship fizzled out.”