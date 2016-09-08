Is Janet Jackson In Hiding Since Announcing Her Pregnancy? Rumors Of Trouble Are Flying Around

Janet Jackson has only been seen out in public one time since announcing her pregnancy, but it’s not just doctor’s orders keeping her in hiding. Sources are saying that the 50-year-old mom-to-be has been staying at home with her husband Wissam Al Mana because she’s on bed rest. These sources claim she “has ballooned to 250 pounds,” and ordered to stay at home because she’s “at risk for serious complications.” “This pregnancy is doing a number on her,” added the insider.

Janet is also struggling over her appearance as she prepares for her first child and the source claimed “she didn’t want anyone to see that she was already getting huge” when she was photographed in July. So far they have not revealed the gender of her child but her brother Tito Jackson said in June that she’s merely “hoping for a healthy baby.”

