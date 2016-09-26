[LISTEN] Corey Feldman Freaks Out On Guitarist Who Quit Band

Filed Under: before show, Corey Feldman, corey's angels, dave farra, Dave Mahoney & DK, guitarist quit, Houston, Krystal Khali, Listen, listen to corey feldman, Mix 96.5, morning radio, quit band, radio, texas, Today show, video of performance, voicemail

Corey Feldman did a performance on the Today Show that got “mixed” reviews. And by “mixed” I mean he thought it was awesome, and everyone else hated it.

Apparently someone saw the train wreck coming; one of the guitarists Krystal Khali (aka one of Corey‘s Angels) from the band quit shortly before the show. Corey was not too impressed, and left this heated voicemail for Krystal:

Yes, this is the same Corey Feldman that was CRYING on Facebook because people were picking on him after his garbage performance. Yep, he dropped the “you’ll never work in this town again line.” You just keep being awesome, Corey.

More from Dave, Mahoney & DK
Comments

One Comment

  1. Amanda says:
    September 26, 2016 at 11:11 am

    Corey Feldman is a bully and he always has been. Go read Wil Wheaton’s and Martha Plimpton’s comments about their experiences working with him. Despite what he says, he obviously hasn’t changed a bit and, like most bullies, he is really good at dishing it out but can’t handle it at all himself.

    Reply
  2. Amanda says:
    September 26, 2016 at 11:14 am

    Corey Feldman is a bully and he always has been. Go read Wil Wheaton’s and Martha Plimpton’s comments about their experiences working with him. Despite what he says, he obviously hasn’t changed a bit and, like most bullies, he is really good at dishing it out but he can’t handle it at all himself.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live