[LISTEN] Corey Feldman Freaks Out On Guitarist Who Quit Band

Corey Feldman did a performance on the Today Show that got “mixed” reviews. And by “mixed” I mean he thought it was awesome, and everyone else hated it.

Apparently someone saw the train wreck coming; one of the guitarists Krystal Khali (aka one of Corey‘s Angels) from the band quit shortly before the show. Corey was not too impressed, and left this heated voicemail for Krystal:

Yes, this is the same Corey Feldman that was CRYING on Facebook because people were picking on him after his garbage performance. Yep, he dropped the “you’ll never work in this town again line.” You just keep being awesome, Corey.