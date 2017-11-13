Jet Blue Is Giving Out Free Flights To Those Who Make The World A Better Place

JetBlue Is Giving Away Free Flights to Travelers Who Are Willing to Volunteer

JetBlue wants their customers to get more involved in making the world a better place and that’s why they are offering free travel as a part of it’s JetBlue For Good Month program.

In November and early December they will send 22 Volunteers to one of three service trips, one of them being right here in Houston, another in Montego Bay, Jamaica, or Nassau, Bahamas.

Their jobs will be to create “pop-up libraries” rebuilding community centers or helping, quote, “at a coral nursery or dolphin sanctuary”. According to The Points Guy, all travel expenses, meals and accommodations will be paid in full by JetBlue.

If you wanna sign up fill out the questionnaire here jetbluecheckinforgood.com. You must be 18 or older.