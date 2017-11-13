SURPRISE! Celebrating The Six Month Anniversary Of The Quest For Lauren’s Boyfriend

Lauren Kelly By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Hot Gym Guy's Brother, The Morning MIX

img 5679 SURPRISE! Celebrating The Six Month Anniversary Of The Quest For Laurens Boyfriend

And what a celebration it was!

Special thanks to Sarah and Geoff who completely surprised me this morning by having boyfriend Gabe come by the studio to celebrate our first amazing 6 months together. Can you guys believe it’s already been 6 months?

img 5677 e1510586693322 SURPRISE! Celebrating The Six Month Anniversary Of The Quest For Laurens Boyfriend

I’ve never met a better person than Gabe. He is smart, caring, polite, sweet and gorgeous, and I am lucky every day that I get to call him mine. The story of how we met will always be my favorite story to tell. (If you missed how we met, check it out >>> HERE and HERE)

So thanks again to everyone who’s followed along with our story, what a ride it’s been so far! Here’s to many more anniversary celebrations to come 🙂

img 5670 e1510587282325 SURPRISE! Celebrating The Six Month Anniversary Of The Quest For Laurens Boyfriend

