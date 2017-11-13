Taylor Swift Announces 2018 Tour Stop In Houston

By Annie Reuter

On the heels of the release of her sixth studio album, Reputation, Taylor Swift has announced 2018 stadium dates. The tour will kick off on May 8, 2018 in Arizona and see stops in Nashville, Washington, D.C., Detroit, and Houston, among other cities.

Tickets for the North American leg will go on-sale to the general public on December 13. For more information on pre-sale tickets, visit TaylorSwift.com.

See Taylor’s full tour itinerary below.

5/8 – Glendale, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium

5/12 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

5/19 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

5/22 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

5/25 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field At Mile High

6/2 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

6/30 – Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium

7/7 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

7/10 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

7/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

7/17 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium

7/21 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

7/28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

8/4 – Toronto, ON @ Toronto, ON

8/7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

8/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

8/14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

8/18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

8/25 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

8/28 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

9/1 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

9/8 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

9/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

9/18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

9/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

9/29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

10/6 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

