The First Person Has Been Lined Up For Black Friday Since Last Tuesday

This guy won’t say his name, but he REALLY wants some great Black Friday deals. According to NBC in Laredo, there’s a guy who’s already camping out in front of a Best Buy in Laredo, Texas for Black Friday. And apparently he put his tent down last Tuesday, so as far as we know, he was the first person in the country to start lining up. When a news reporter went to interview him, he didn’t want to be on camera or give his name? He also didn’t say what he’s hoping to buy.

Why wouldn’t he want to say his name? Maybe hoping that his work will think he was deathly ill for a week? Avoiding police but STILL really wants to save some money on his Christmas shopping? There are so many questions!!!

