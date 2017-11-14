96 Second News: Houston Astro Carlos Beltran Retires; Taylor Swift Surprises “Tonight Show” Fans

**Taylor Swift announced the first round of dates for her Reputation Stadium Tour on Monday, November 13, three days after the release of her highly anticipated sixth album of the same name.

The tour kicks off at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on May 8, 2018, and stop here in Houston at NRG Center on September 29th, 2018.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, December 13, though fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance via the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program. Registration is currently open and continues until Thursday, November 28.

Taylor also gave fans a huge surprise last night as she performed one of her brand new songs on The Tonight Show…

Taylor sat down at the piano to sing “New Years Day” and was accompanied by just an acoustic guitar and some backup singers.

Fans had no idea the late night show performance was coming, until host Jimmy Fallon teased an extremely special guest just hours before showtime.

Taylor‘s appearance was the first performance on the show since Jimmy returned following the passing of his mother.

**Houston Astros outfielder and veteran baseball player Carlos Beltran is saying “Muchas Gracias, beisbol” as he announced his retirement Monday.

Beltran joined the Astros this past season to win his first World Series title in his career. He previously played with several teams like the Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers/

**Planning to get stuffed on Thanksgiving? Try these expanding pants

Stove Top stuffing just launched a brand new product called Thanksgiving Dinner Pants. They’ve got a big expandable waistband and, basically, they look like maternity pants. They’re for people who plan on eating a ton on Thanksgiving.

With their over-the-belly waistband, these “stuffin-stretch” pants allow you to stuff yourself with all the turkey and sides your heart desires (well, maybe not your heart), without feeling the pain of buttons and bands digging into your post-celebratory belly.

They’re selling them at ThanksgivingDinnerPants.com for $20 with free shipping. You should grab some quick before they sell out. Stove Top will be donating $10,000 of all pants proceeds to Feeding America.

**On Good Morning America yesterday, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale announced Gallery Furniture would open this holiday to serve free meals from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“We hope to have as many as 2,500 to 3,500, maybe we’ll have 5,000,” McIngvale said. “The more the merrier.”

While he’s supplying the food, he’s looking for help.

Gallery Furniture and @MattressMack want to give thanks to you and your family with a delicious Thanksgiving Day Lunch at our 6006 N. Freeway location Thursday, November 23, 2017 from 10AM-4PM! We hope to see you there! God bless! https://t.co/0qlqwgLnmJ pic.twitter.com/Xsx3ISS6xa — Gallery Furniture (@GFToday) November 13, 2017

**The average person will go to more than one Thanksgiving dinner this year, according to a new survey by Boston Market. Americans will go to an average of 1.7 Thanksgiving dinners or meals this year, and 30% are stressed about how complicated it is to juggle all of the different places they have to be on Thanksgiving.

Here are a few more results from the survey:

1. The average Thanksgiving dinner will have nine or 10 people.

2. About a quarter of people will go to a “friendsgiving” dinner.

3. 5% will eat at a restaurant for at least one of their Thanksgiving dinners.

4. And 30% are stressed about how complicated it is to juggle all of the different places they have to be on Thanksgiving.

**Pay Phones Still Make Hundreds of Millions of Dollars a Year?

I’m not sure who still uses pay phones, but apparently the answer is “lots of people.” Because those things are GOLDMINES.

According to Vice.com, just two years ago, pay phones across the country made a total of $286 MILLION.

And they estimate that every phone pulls in around $236 per year, which means they each get at least a few calls every day. Who knew?

**Nick Jonas is 25 years old . . . and has been rich and famous for more than HALF his life, but that doesn’t mean he’s totally independent. In fact, his mom still does his LAUNDRY.

In fact, he says laundry is the first thing he thinks about after going back home to visit his parents. But he’s not taking advantage, she WANTS the job. He told E! News, “I ask my mom to do my laundry. She does it every time, with a big smile!

He added, “Now that her four sons are out of the house and have their own lives . . . any chance she gets to be mom again [is] a really nice thing for her.”

**The semifinals on Dancing With the Stars aired last night, and the five remaining couples each couple performed two dances. For the first dance, the pros chose songs to honor their partners. For the second dance, the couples performed “iconic routines” from seasons past. Some couples soared, while others stumbled, and in the end, one couple was sent home.

It was then revealed that the two couples in jeopardy were Frankie and Witney and Victoria and Val. (who scored a perfect score for one of their routines earlier in the evening)

In the end, Victoria and Val were sent home.

**If you are looking for love, it turns out the Bay Area is the place to be. San Francisco is the best city for single people, according to WalletHub.

It compared more than 180 United States cities and looked at 32 key indicators of dating-friendliness, including the number of single people, online dating opportunities, and nightlife. San Francisco came in as number one, and South Burlington, Vermont was considered the worst.

Houston came in at number 33. The top Texas city is Austin at number 26.

Here’s a look at how Texas cities fared:

26. Austin

33. Houston

43. San Antonio

52. Dallas

83. Lubbock

109. Arlington

113. Plano

119. Fort Worth

121. El Paso

123. Grand Prairie

125. Irving

137. Corpus Christi

139. Garland

160. Amarillo

174. Laredo

181. Brownsville

Looking for #love? Find out where you have the best chance of finding it before #ThanksgivingEve: https://t.co/bhQGB2cZgH pic.twitter.com/weiFu8pa61 — WalletHub (@wallethub) November 13, 2017

**The 2017 American Music Awards has a packed performance lineup, including a special tribute to Whitney Houston.

Christina Aguilera will commemorate the 25th anniversary of “The Bodyguard.”

“Whitney said that Christina is without a doubt one of the best voices she enjoyed in this generation of music,” her estate said in a statement to the AMAs. “We thank you with great joy!”

Other big performances include the U.S. television performance premiere of BTS, a mega-popular K-Pop band, and Selena Gomez‘s television debut of her new song “Wolves.”

Diana Ross, who is being honored with the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement, will also perform.

Here’s the full list of performers so far:

Christina Aguilera

BTS

Kelly Clarkson

Selena Gomez

Niall Horan

Imagine Dragons

Khalid

Demi Lovato

P!nk

Diana Ross

Alessia Cara with Zedd

Hailee Steinfeld with Alesso ft. Florida Georgia Line and watt

Portugal. The Man

Bebe Rexha with Florida Georgia Line (encore performance for Xfinity TV customers)

The 2017 American Music Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.