Houston Cleburne Cafeteria To Reopen This Week After Rebuilding From Fire

For anyone who’s been waiting on longtime Houston favorite Cleburne Cafeteria to reopen it’s doors after a fire left it completely ruined, good news: it’s reopening on Friday of this week!

According to ABC 13, “The restaurant on Bissonnet near Edloe in southwest Houston is reopening this week after being shut down by a devastating fire. Yesterday some lucky patrons had a chance to try it out for free as cafeteria cooks and staff prepare for their grand re-opening. Owner George Mickelis told Eyewitness News he would rebuild, and rebuild he did.”

Check out the sneak peek video HERE!