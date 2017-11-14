The Spice Girls Are NOT Getting Back Together

I’m sure you may have seen the headlines on your social media news feeds recently that claim the Spice Girls are set to make a huge comeback in 2018, but sorry to burst everyone’s bubble (again) but it’s just not happening.

Recent reports are saying all five members, including Victoria Beckham, were set to reunite for a TV special and brand new album after years of rumors with a one-off special and compilation record expected for next year.

A source told The Sun: ‘The five of them have been locked in secret talks since the summer, and finally they are all on-board for a 2018 reunion.

FALSE.

BuzzFeed reached out to Mel C‘s manager to comment on The Sun’s story, and they said it was “unlikely.”

Sorry everyone, looks like we won’t be spicing up our lives next year afterall.