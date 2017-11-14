You Think You’re Relationships Got Problems

USA, police car with lights on

Chance Mongeon stole a 2017 Dodge Challenger from a rental car parking lot at the Nashville Airport.

The car was fast so he was able to get away. However, his girlfriend Cristy was IN THE CAR with him and picked up her cell phone and called and tried to get some of the reward money.

The dispatcher told her over the phone there was NO reward money but she said wouldn’t give her man up with out, so, they got away.

Fast forward to August. They found Chance and arrested him.

Then, just in time for the holidays, they arrested Cristy for attempting to harbor a fugitive and hindering arrest.

I am not sure if they are still together but I have to think, no!

 

 

