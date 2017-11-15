96 Second News: Is Kylie Jenner Coming To Houston? People Magazine Names ‘Sexiest Man’ Of 2017

**Ladies, get ready…Kylie Cosmetics is coming to Houston!

Houston’s Topshop is one of seven stores across the nation to host Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shop, starting Nov. 20. Topshop’s office manager said the store is expected to be open at regular times, which are from 10 a.m to 9 p.m. She said the times could change based on the Galleria’s security team. The store will continue to carry the product until it runs out — which could happen in hours based on prior pop-up shops.

Kylie Cosmetics are only available for purchase online and usually sell out within minutes after relaunching to the site. In the past, Jenner showed up to her pop-up shops to surprise fans, but there’s no word on if Kylie, or her boyfriend and rumored baby daddy, Travis Scott will make a surprise visit.

**Blake Shelton might have made a name for himself as a judge on The Voice, but he’s got another title now: People Magazine’s 2017 Sexiest Man Alive.

“That y’all must be running out of people,” he told PEOPLE in this week’s cover story.

All kidding aside, Shelton credits his girlfriend of two years, Gwen Stefani, for convincing him to embrace the crown. “She goes, ‘Listen to me, you’re going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don’t take this gift and just live in the moment.”

But a bigger incentive for the singer was being able to stick it to his fellow judge (and 2013 Sexiest Man Alive) Adam Levine. “I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s a**,” Shelton adds. “As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about.”

**It’s been 25 years since the release of “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.” To celebrate, the Plaza Hotel, which plays a prominent role in the film, is offering a package that allows guests to live it up like Kevin McAllister.

Rates start at $895, only slightly less than the $967 Kevin spent on room service during his stay. “In-room and throughout the hotel a variety of experiences inspired by Kevin’s time over the holiday’s here at The Plaza will come to life for guests to enjoy,” according to the hotel’s website. “Beyond the in-room experience, guests are invited to dine in the Todd English Food Hall to taste-test a 90s inspired menu with upscale versions of childhood favorites, or to head over to the interactive photo-experience where they’ll find themselves in Kevin’s New York journey.”

Included in the package is an “over-the-top” ice cream sundae from room service, just like the one Kevin had in the film.

The hotel concierge will also arrange for guests to experience quintessential New York sights, like the Empire State Building, Wollman Rink and a limo trip through the city.

**The City of Houston is honoring Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson this week.

Johnson was at city council Tuesday afternoon where he was honored for his work on and off the field, and they officially proclaimed Sunday as Andre Johnson Day.

The celebrations throughout the week will culminate with Johnson’s induction into the Houston Texans’ “Ring of Honor.” Johnson will be the first member inducted into the new Houston tradition.

Johnson was with the Texans for 12 seasons.

**Taylor Swift‘s latest album “Reputation” has gone and done it…she sold over a million copies since it was released four days ago, according to Nielsen Music. To be exact, the album had sold 1,050,000 copies by the end of business Monday.

“Reputation” is Swift’s fourth consecutive album to sell more than a million copies in its first week. Other big debuts include 2014’s “1989,” 2012’s “Red,” and 2010’s “Speak Now.”

Taylor is the only artist to have four different albums sell more than a million copies in a week since Nielsen Music started tracking album sales in 1991.

While Swift’s numbers are impressive, she still doesn’t come near the biggest debut in music history: Adele‘s “25” sold 2.3 million copies in its first three days before ending its first week with 3.3 million copies sold in 2015.

**The Katy Buc-ee’s will be recognized by Guinness World Records for its 255-foot-long car wash on Thursday. Buc-ee’s officials said it will offer free car washes to celebrate.

The car wash is part of the new Buc-ee’s 56,000-square-foot store that opened in September at Katy Freeway and Cane Island Parkway.

Buc-ees officials said it also operates the largest convenience store in the world, located in New Braunfels, Texas. The New Braunfels Travel Center covers 68,000 square feet and features 120 fueling positions, 83 toilets, 31 cash registers four Icee machines, as well as 80 fountain dispensers.

**Wanna know one of the hottest on-demand gifts for the holidays this year? The bilingual children’s book “The Life of /La Vida De Selena,” a child-friendly biography of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the popular 90s latin singer.

According to the book’s description, “Your little one will learn that Selena’s favorite food was pizza and that the most important people in the world to her were her familia and fans.”

The series blends English and Spanish to help young readers become bilingual at an early age.

**Netflix put out the results of a survey where 37% of viewers have admitted to watching Netflix at work . . . and 12% say that they’ve watched while in PUBLIC BATHROOMS. That’s about 13 million, by the way.

According to a survey of 37,000 subscribers in 22 countries, 67% of viewers download and watch their shows on the move. Downloading, unlike streaming, allows you to watch something later without an Internet or WiFi connection. But people aren’t only watching during their down-time. For example, 37% have admitted to watching at work.

There were some other fascinating revelations: 22% said they’d cried while watching Netflix in public . . . and 12% admitted to Netflixing in PUBLIC BATHROOMS.

There are roughly 109 million Netflix subscribers worldwide, so if 12% of people have done this, that means 13 million people have, which is astonishing.

**Corinne Olympios may not have won The Bachelor, but her journey on the ABC dating series did end with a proposal.

Multiple sources exclusively told Us Weekly in March that Olympios, 26, was engaged, although she denied it at the time. However, the reality star is now confessing that she did in fact accept a proposal after she returned home from filming.

In a recent interview, Corinne revealed that after being eliminated from Nick Viall’s 21st season, she came home and rekindled her romance with a longtime boyfriend.

“A lot of people don’t know this. It was exactly a year ago. Literally yesterday I got engaged last year. I got home and he showed up at my house with a ring. I gave it back. I could never keep something like that.”

**Shakira has postponed her El Dorado World Tour until 2018 due to a vocal hemorrhage. The announcement came just one week after she canceled several concerts to rest her vocal chords.

In a statement on her official website, she wrote “For the last five months I’ve been wholly dedicated to preparing my El Dorado world tour. However, these past few days, just before my first concerts, have been some of the hardest of my career.”

“The doctors, upon examination, detected that I had suffered a hemorrhage on my right vocal cord. I then went on vocal rest as recommended by the specialists in an attempt to recover in time for my first show. Unfortunately the hemorrhage doesn’t appear to have reabsorbed and my nightmare continues. At the moment I find myself in a difficult battle as I try to fully recover.”

**Rapper and actress Eve has joined The Talk as the Emmy-winning show’s new cohost, CBS announced on Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eve to the table as she brings a fun and fresh perspective to our already diverse panel,” CBS Entertainment Executive Vice President of Daytime Programs said in a statement. “The great success of The Talk is due to the undeniable chemistry and bond of friendship between the hosts. Eve is an accomplished and dynamic performer, musician, wife and stepmother who fits in seamlessly, while also adding a new layer to the show as we continue to evolve season to season.”

**Jordin Sparks secretly wed boyfriend Dana Isaiah in mid-July – and the pair are now expecting their first child in the spring of 2018!

While they don’t often speak publicly about their relationship, she told PEOPLE, “We’re both really excited. He’s been like, ‘I want to shout it from the mountain tops!’ We’re really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this.”