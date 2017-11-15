Boy Who Lost His Legs Meets His Service Dog And It Will Give You All The Feels

I wanna introduce you to a 10-year-old boy in Indiana named Owen Mahan. He lost his legs this past summer. He fell into hot water and suffered 98% of his body. After the surgery Owen’s teacher showed Owen’s mom online videos of Chi-Chi.

A dog that is a quadruple amputee who had been adopted by a family and serves as a service dog.

Her owners Elizabeth Howell told Yahoo, “the never-give-up attitude that she brings to her life every day; she’s a great reminder of that for us,” Howell said. “And forgiveness because she’s forgiven and moved on and learned to trust people again.”

Elizabeth contacted Owen’s family and worked it out so they could fly to Phoenix and spend the weekend with Chi-Chi.

Tony Stewart, the NASCAR driver, heard the story and offered his private jet.

They did and here’s the video.

Read the full story here.