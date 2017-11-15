Is “Love Actually” A Christmas Movie?

We do a friendsgiving every single year and this year I thought it would be fun to watch a Christmas movie after we ate so we started a group text message with suggestions on best Christmas movie.

Elf

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Miracle on 34th Street

These are just a few of the suggestions and then I threw in, “Love Actually”. My friend Jen wrote back that it wasn’t a Christmas movie. So I doubled down and started sending meme’s and youtube videos and she finally called and left me this VM.

