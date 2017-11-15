The Relative Most Likely To Get Drunk At Thanksgiving

MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images

If you are going to have a secret bet with your siblings, this is a good one: which relative is going to pass out drunk first?

A new survey at alcohol.org (because, well, where else?) asked more than 1,000 people which of their relatives is most likely to get inebriated at Thanksgiving dinner, and here is what they found:

1. Your uncle, 26%

2. One of your cousins, 24%

3. Your brother, 21%

4. Your dad, 19%

5. You, 19%

6. Your aunt, 12%

7. Your sister, 12%

8. Your mom, 10%

9. Your grandfather, 3%

10. Your grandmother, 2%

