There’s a 67-year-old woman named Irene Leonhard from The Villages in Florida. According to Village News, She went into a Belk department store wearing a turkey costume.┬áThen she shoplifted $1,500 worth of stuff.┬áBelieve it or not, the employees noticed the giant turkey stealing from them and they called the cops.

Irene was arrested for grand theft.

Maybe don’t dress up next time?