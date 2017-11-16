96 Second News: Carrie Underwood To Have Surgery On Her Wrist; Vans Warped Tour Ending

**Turns out Carrie Underwood‘s injury from her fall last week was more serious than she was letting on. She made it sound like she just needed time to heal. Maybe that was an early diagnosis, because she just had surgery.

Yesterday she Tweeted, “I want [to] let everyone know that I’m doing great. Had surgery on my wrist and all went well . . . even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on. I’m thankful for [those] who’ve been taking such great care of me.”

She was forced to cancel tonight’s induction into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. She is still eligible to be in a future class though.

She and John Legend are supposed to co-host the “Grammys Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special“. That’s going to air November 24th on CBS, which is a week from tomorrow.

**The Warped Tour is ending after 24 years.

Yesterday, the organizers behind the Vans Warped Tour announced that next year’s summer festival will be the last one.

The Warped Tour was founded in 1995 . . . so this will be the 24th one. No bands have been announced yet. There will be some sort of 25th anniversary celebration in 2019, but it won’t be a traditional traveling Warped Tour.

**There was a bit of heartbreak on “Wheel of Fortune” last night after an adorable grandpa named Frank along with his granddaughter Laurel made it to the ‘Bonus Round,’ and Frank had a pretty good chance of winning $1 million going in, with five of the 13 letters revealed.

The category was ‘Food and Drink, and he saw: “_ _ _ E D / _ _ C C _ _ N _”

Just as the 10 seconds expired, they guessed ‘Fried Zucchini,’ which was close . . . but incorrect. It was BAKED Zucchini.

And then when Pat Sajak revealed what they COULD’VE won, it was the jackpot, ONE MILLION DOLLARS. They were sad obviously, but they still walked away with $26,000.

**A 67-year-old woman in Florida shoplifted a bunch of stuff from a Belk department store on Friday . . . while she was wearing a full-on TURKEY COSTUME. Believe it or not, the employees noticed her and she was arrested for grand theft.

Maybe when you’re out trying to pull off a criminal mission it isn’t the right time to show off THIS MUCH holiday spirit.

There’s a 67-year-old woman named Irene Leonhard from The Villages in Florida. And on Friday, she went into a Belk department store wearing a full-on TURKEY COSTUME.

Then she shoplifted $1,500 worth of stuff. Believe it or not, the employees noticed the giant turkey stealing from them and they called the cops.

Irene was arrested for grand theft. Read more HERE.

**Pharrell has recorded a new song, but there’s one minor catch: He isn’t releasing it for 100 YEARS.

It’s a partnership between him and Louis XIII cognac, which is made by Remy Martin. The song is called “100 Years“, and the only copy of it was pressed onto a record made of clay from the chalky soil of the Cognac region of France.

It’ll be stored in the same cellars where Louis XIII is aged, in a state-of-the-art SAFE, that was designed so that it’s only destructible when submerged in water.

The idea is that we protect the environment from global warming so the planet makes it to the year 2117 . . . so people can finally hear this random Pharrell song.

A few people HAVE heard it. It was played for 100 guests during a private listening party in Shanghai . . . but that’s the ONLY time it will be heard until 2117.

Think a century ahead with @CognacLouisXIII. New song out in 2117 #ifwecare about the 🌎🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/R0zyTc9fjb — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 14, 2017

**”Justice League” comes out tomorrow, and the reviews aren’t good. So Vulture.com decided to rank all the Batman movies from best to worst.

Here’s the list:

1. “The Dark Knight”, 2008 (Christian Bale)

2. “Batman Begins”, 2005 (Christian Bale)

3. “Batman Returns”, 1992 (Michael Keaton)

4. “Batman”, 1989 (Michael Keaton)

5. “The Dark Knight Rises”, 2012 (Christian Bale)

6. “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm”, 1993 (Animated)

7. “The Lego Batman Movie”, 2017 (Animated)

8. “Batman”, 1966 (ADAM FREAKIN’ WEST!!!)

9. “Batman Forever”, 1995 (Val Kilmer)

10. “Batman: The Killing Joke”, 2016 (Animated)

11. “Justice League”, 2017 (Ben Affleck)

12. “Batman and Robin”, 1997 (George Clooney)

13. “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”, 2016 (Ben Affleck)

**Can you guys believe the movie “Borat” is 11 years old? His jokes, although are still somewhat a little funny, it’s a little stale. And six men from the Czech Republic found that out after they got arrested in Kazakhstan for wearing Borat’s classic lime green MANKINI.

These guys thought it would be funny to go to Kazakhstan’s capital city of Astana and get their pictures taken in front of a sign that says “I Love Astana”.

But since they were in public wearing articles of clothing that were basically indecent, the authorities didn’t agree.

The men were arrested for, quote, “minor hooliganism”, and fined a massive $68 each.

Borat mankinis land 6 tourists in hot water https://t.co/3VaTSFNEp6 pic.twitter.com/EpvYAtaAkc — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) November 15, 2017

**Wanna know one of the hottest on-demand gifts for this year? The bilingual children’s book “The Life of /La Vida De Selena,” a child-friendly biography of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the popular 90’s latin singer.

According to the book’s description, “Your little one will learn that Selena’s favorite food was pizza and that the most important people in the world to her were her familia and fans.”

The series blends English and Spanish to help young readers become bilingual at an early age.