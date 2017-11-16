Dad Works Overnight As A Janitor To Send His Kids To College For Free

This is Fred, and Fred has five children. If you’re a parent, you know those expenses can add up very quickly. Especially when it comes to college. Almost $700,00o be exact. However, Fred found a loop-hole in the job he was working at Boston College. He is a janitor there overnight and the University has a policy that if you are an employee of the school, your children if they are excepted, can attend the University for free.

His daughter is the oldest got in, in 1998. He said they both cried and they still hung up the acceptance letter on the wall.

Fred said he was 44 at the time and he’s 62 now and his kids have racked up over $700,000 in FREE collection from one of the best College’s in the country and pretty expensive.

Click here to read the story from CBS News