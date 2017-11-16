Police Department Is Asking For Christmas Gifts For Kids Instead Of Handing Out Tickets

According to the Post-Gazette, a police department in northern Pennsylvania stopped handing out tickets for minor traffic violations. And instead, they’re handing out flyers asking people to donate Christmas gifts to underprivileged kids.

The police department in St. Marys, Pennsylvania posted about it on Facebook over the weekend. Here’s the flyer:

Obviously it’s just for small things, like minor speeding violations. And obviously they don’t want people trying to get pulled over. So they also said you don’t have to get stopped by a cop to help out. You can just drop off a gift without breaking the law first.

