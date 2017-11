One of hottest trending hashtags on Twitter is #OddThingsFoundInMyFridge. It got me thinking about The Morning Mix.

I nominate @realsarahpepper as the person I know with the most interesting #OddThingsFoundInMyFridge potential. Don't let me down! — Geoff Sheen (@mrgeoffsheen) November 15, 2017

Sarah was equal to the task.

Or is it this one?