Woman’s Encounter With A Hot Cop Has Gone Viral

Comedian Jennifer Jermany was recently pulled over by a very good looking police officer and her reaction to how HOT he is has gone viral.

Brandy Adams, how is another comedian and friend of Jennifer caught the whole thing on video.

She said, quote,

“You are the hottest cop I’ve ever been pulled over by… and you were so respectful and so nice. You came over, you communicated what you needed — and then you were hot. See if the police department hired more hot police officers, we wouldn’t have violence anymore, ‘cos all you would do is what you did, just walk over and say ‘Hey, let me see your driver’s license and ID,’ and do that smile right there…”