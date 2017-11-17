96 Second News: Jose Altuve Is Your 2017 MVP! Blake Shelton Reads ‘Mean Tweets’

**Yesterday afternoon Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was announced as the American League Most Valuable Player! The 5-foot-6 slugger drew 27 of the 30 first-place votes in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Altuve beat out New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Cleveland Indians second baseman Jose Ramirez.

Altuve is the second Astros player to win the MVP, joining Jeff Bagwell, who won the National League Award in 1994.

And that’s not where his recognition stops…Altuve’s accomplishments have also earned him a place in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list for 2018.

According to Forbes, the 30 Under 30 consists of those young individuals who have “ambition and impatience” to “reinvent the world.”

The pitmaster and owner of Pinkerton’s Barbecue, 28-year-old Grant Pinkerton, made the list, as well as Houston rapper Travis Scott, who’s known for his 2015 hit, “Antidote” and also famously dating Kylie Jenner.

**Blake Shelton posted a video of himself reading mean tweets from those who didn’t think he should have been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, check these out:

“Blake Shelton is sexy if you like a guy who’s always about to lean in and tell you about a hearty, healthy American dog food.”

“Blake Shelton looks like the dad in a drug commercial where they list off the side effects at the end while you watch him build a bird house.”

“Blake Shelton isn’t even the sexiest man at this Waffle House.”

Thank y’all for the supportive words! #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Nov 16, 2017 at 1:41pm PST

It’s a box with eight different flavored stacks of Pringles: Turkey . . . creamed corn . . . stuffing . . . mashed potatoes . . . cranberry sauce . . . green bean casserole . . . mac and cheese . . . and pumpkin pie.

Unfortunately, they’re just testing it out this year so you probably won’t be able to get your hands on it. But assuming the tests go well, these could be everywhere next year.

Read more HERE

**Serena Williams married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans last night. Their guests included Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony.

According to Britain’s “Daily Mail” tabloid, they had a “Beauty and the Beast“-themed wedding.

No official photos have been released, but the “Mail” has pictures of celebrities arriving for the ceremony.

Serena and Alexis got together in 2015, and got engaged last December. Serena gave birth to their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on September 1st.

**Every year, the American Farm Bureau Federation releases a study on how much it should cost you to serve Thanksgiving dinner.

This year, they say a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people should only cost you . . . $49.12. That’s down 2% from last year, and the lowest price in five years when you adjust for inflation.

For that 49 bucks, they say you should be able to get a 16-pound turkey . . . stuffing . . . sweet potatoes . . . rolls with butter . . . peas . . . cranberries . . . a veggie tray . . . pumpkin pie with whipped cream . . . coffee . . . and milk.

The reason the price went down this year is mainly because the prices of turkey and milk have slightly dropped.

**Google just released a list of the most uniquely popular Thanksgiving side dish in every state, based on searches. Here are the results:

1. There are a surprising number of states that are into vegetable sides at their dinner, including green beans in Alaska and Washington . . . sweet potatoes in Hawaii and North Dakota . . . and squash in Maine, Massachusetts, New York, and Vermont.

2. The top side in South Dakota and Oregon is ambrosia salad, which is fruit salad made with marshmallows.

3. The most popular side dish in Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico is pecan pie.

4. Tennessee’s top side dish is mac and cheese.

5. And Ohio might have the most obscure pick: Seven-layer salad. Apparently the seven layers are lettuce . . . celery . . . green pepper . . . onion . . . peas . . . cheese . . . and bacon bits.

6. Texas: Broccoli rice casserole

**Some engineering students at the University of Michigan figured out how to essentially GUARANTEE that you win the wishbone breaking war at Thanksgiving. Here are their five tips:

1. Make sure it’s dry.

2. Grab it with your dominant hand.

3. Grab the side that looks thicker.

4. Grab as close to the base of the V as possible.

5. Make your opponent do all the work. The best tactic to win is to just remain still and let the other person pull.

**New in Theaters

1. “Justice League” (PG-13)

Stars Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Amy Adams, Jeremy Irons, J.K. Simmons and Henry Cavill.

2. “Wonder” (PG)

Jacob Tremblay, Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Mandy Patinkin.

**If anyone wants to buy all of the stuff from the “12 Days of Christmas” song this year, PNC Financial Services just released their annual breakdown of how much it would cost you to buy everything from a partridge in a pear tree to 12 drummers drumming.

And the total is . . . $34,558.65. That’s up $195.16 from last year.

1. Pear trees went up 5.2%, and one will cost you $9.96 more this year.

2. Five gold rings will cost you 10% more this year, $75 extra, or $15 per ring.

3. And the 10 lords-a-leaping got a 2% raise, up $110.20, or $11.02 more per lord.

The most expensive items on the list are the seven swans-a-swimming. They’ll cost you $13,125, or $1,875 each.