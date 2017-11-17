Here’s How You Get Free Chick-Fil-A For A Year!

Do you watch a lot of the ID Channel? Think you have what it takes to be an investigator and YOU LOVE Chick-a-filet!?

You’re in luck!

Chick-fil-A is offering free Chick-Fil-A for a year is you can help them catch who stole their catering van out of a parking lot in Cartersville, Georgia.

You don’t need to get the van returned, they already found it crashed in a driveway.

They have some grainy surveillance footage of the thief but haven’t found him yet.

That’s where YOU CAN HELP!

Here is the grainy photo of the surveillance video and if you can identify him. Free Chick-Fil-A for a YEAR!