Here’s The Most Uniquely Popular Side Dish In Every State

Filed Under: beatcha, most unique sidedishes by state, texas is broccoli rice casserole, The Morning MIX
Lars Niki/Getty Images for Woodbridge Wines

Obviously the most popular side dish at Thanksgiving is stuffing. But Google just released a list of the most uniquely popular Thanksgiving side dish in every state, based on searches. Here are the results:

Texas is Broccoli rice casserole. Raise your hand if you’ve had that one! In addition:

1. There are a surprising number of states that are into vegetable sides at their dinner, including green beans in Alaska and Washington, sweet potatoes in Hawaii and North Dakota, and squash in Maine, Massachusetts, New York, and Vermont.

2. The top side in South Dakota and Oregon is ambrosia salad, which is fruit salad made with marshmallows.

3. The most popular side dish in Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico is pecan pie.

4. Tennessee’s top side dish is mac and cheese, which is a good call.

5. And Ohio might have the most obscure pick: Seven-layer salad. Apparently the seven layers are lettuce, celery, green pepper, onion, peas, cheese, and bacon bits.

 

 

