Jason Biggs Almost Lost ‘American Pie’ Role To Jonathan Taylor Thomas

If Jason Biggs wouldn’t have landed the lead role in the movie, “American Pie,” do you think it would have been as funny? Well, in case you didn’t know…Jim Levenstein was almost played by Jonathan Taylor Thomas! Whaaatttt?!

In a new interview with US Weekly, Jason admitted he almost missed out on the role. He said, “I didn’t hear for a long time. I wanted it so badly! I knew I did well. I heard from the directors that I was their top choice but the studio kind of had someone else in mind. Jonathan Taylor Thomas actually, from Home Improvement. They wanted to see that through because he was a name.”