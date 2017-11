Where are you the most stress? Where do you feel like you spend the most time? Driving! In the Car!

So there is a street artist in Glendale, California named Scott Froschauer and he has a “Word on the Street” installation that is 20 signs posted all around Glendale.

They say things like “relax”, “breathe”, “do your best” and “grow”.

He told the Los Angeles Times. “The project is about imagining how would we give reassuring language in the place of negative language.”

Scott Froschauer’s “Word on the Street” Public Art Project Unveiled https://t.co/Yk6nJ05Csn pic.twitter.com/tn82avyj2M — Art and Cake (@ArtandCakeLA) November 7, 2017