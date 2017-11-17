What Are Your Food Fiascos?

Filed Under: Potluck, Thanksgiving
John Moore/Getty Images

Yesterday was the employee pot luck and Sarah was so excited. Don’t let her fool you, that girl can bake! Her mom even made her a personalized cook book! So she goes to the store. Buys all the ingredients. Bakes amazing pumpkin bars! Has everyone smelling them all morning long.

Goes outside during the potluck to see how amazing her pumpkin bars are doing and NOPE. NO ONE ATE THEM!

unnamed 1 e1510924628497 What Are Your Food Fiascos?

Oh well one person, SARAH, at them!

Lauren and Geoff went after the show and BOUGHT their pies and everyone ate all of them!

 

