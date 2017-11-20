5 Tips To Help You Make It Through Black Friday

Pure madness, that is the only way to describe the biggest shopping day of the year. Black Friday is right around the corner and the inevitable battle for the best prices and deals on your Holiday shopping is about to happen!

Let’s be honest, even if you normally go out on this day every year, you still don’t like it or enjoy it. You just know it is something you have to do to ensure you get the best deals for you and your family.

This is why we are giving you a good piece of advice this year, here are some important steps so that you make it through Black Friday:

5. Pack Lunch!

Seriously, DO IT. The lines to check you out of your favorite store are already going to be insanely long. If there is something scarier than a crowd trying to check out of a store it is a HUNGRY crowd trying to get their bellies full at the food court. Why no be prepared with a nice sack lunch full of snacks and goodies? Let everyone else fight the crowds to fight their hunger.



via GIPHY

4. Ladies, DO NOT wear heels!

DON’T DO IT! I know some of you ladies take pride in your ability to walk in heels, but this is not the time to show off. Why not wear a nice comfortable pair of boots? You will feel comfortable, save your feet from torture, and look TEXAS beautiful.

via GIPHY

3. Know what you want!

This is one of the most important bits of advice we can give you. Black Friday is not the day to walk around trying to figure out what to purchase. Make a list of what you are actually looking for. This will help you find the best deals a lot faster, you will be more prepared than most. Chances are that you will find what you a looking for and the best deal to go along with it. Trust us, this is important!



via GIPHY

2. Invite a Partner in crime!



DO NOT go out on Black Friday alone, there is no need for it. This is a day that will require a team effort in order to survive it. Bring a friend or family member to help you cope with the crowds and the long lines. You never know when you might need an extra pair of hands and eyes.



via GIPHY

1. Just Stay Home

Let everyone else deal with the madness, enjoy your day with you family having left overs. It is your day off, why spend it fighting crowds? You cant start your Holiday shopping online, remember Cyber Monday is also around the corner!



via GIPHY