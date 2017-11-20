96 Second News: Pink’s Amazing AMA Performance; Harry Styles Will Perform At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

**The Houston Texans ended their losing streak yesterday by defeating the Cardinals, and the team also inducted Andre Johnson as the inaugural member of the Texans Ring of Honor.

Johnson spent 12 seasons in Houston and was given a red jacket and a halftime ceremony attended by dozens of former Texans.

Johnson said he never thought about the possibility of being honored like this when he was playing.

“I just wanted to come here and play. Just do things the right way,” he said. “I just wanted to be a good football player.”

**American League MVP Jose Altuve is set to meet with Houston Astros fans at 5:30 p.m. at the Academy off of Grand Parkway in Katy this afternoon, but if you’re wanting to go- you should be warned that people have been lined up for almost 3 says now.

An Academy Sports rep said 300 “placeholders” will be given out two hours before Altuve’s scheduled arrival that will allow people who camped out overnight the to opportunity to leave and return in time for the appearance. It does not guarantee that everyone will be able to get an autograph because the appearance is set for only one hour. The number of autographs he signs will depend on how quickly the line moves.

**The “American Music Awards” were last night, and throughout a ton of performances, Diana Ross got the lifetime achievement award, and Bruno Mars was the biggest winner of the evening, picking up seven trophies, including Artist of the Year.

But the best performance everyone is talking about from the show was not Christina Aguilera’s tribute to the 25th Anniversary of Whitney Houston and ‘The Bodyguard,’ but rather Pink’s performance on the side of a building. She and her dancers were suspended about halfway up the JW Marriott, dancing on the side of the building as if it was the floor.

As for the awards themselves, Bruno Mars picked up SEVEN, including Artist of the Year, and Favorite Male Pop/Rock Artist. Lady Gaga won Female Pop/Rock Artist, and Imagine Dragons won the group award.

Niall Horan won New Artist of the Year, and Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood took Favorite Male and Female Country Artist.

Korean band BTS made their US debut performance with “DNA” as well.

**The performers for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show were announced this weekend, and they are Harry Styles, Miguel, Leslie Odom Jr. and Jane Zhang.

Other stars who have previously performed at the event included Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande and Maroon 5.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air on Tuesday, November 28, ON CBS at 10 p.m. ET.

**The “Partridge Family” star David Cassidy has been hospitalized in Florida.

His rep told The Associated Press on Saturday that Cassidy is “now conscious” and “surrounded by family.” The rep adds that Cassidy was in pain and taken to the hospital on Wednesday. No additional details were provided.

The 67-year-old said earlier this year he was struggling with memory loss. He also announced this year that he was ending his 50-year career after a few concerts. The actor and singer said that traveling and his arthritis made performing difficult.

Cassidy has had numerous personal problems in the decades following his initial success, ranging from substance abuse to bankruptcy.

**Kate Upton joined hubby Justin Verlander for his interview on the Today Show last Friday, making it their first official appearance as a married couple.

In his interview, Justin talked about their wedding and winning the World Series with the Houston Astros just a few days before their ceremony. “It’s been pretty crazy, but man, what a great month it’s been,” Verlander, 34, said. “Honestly, we’ve just had a couple days to decompress and it’s honestly, kind of weird. I don’t know what to do with my time.”

The couple must’ve spent the rest of the weekend in NYC, because Justin posted a picture backstage at SNL with musical guest Eminem on his Twitter page.

**A new survey asked people to name their favorite things that happen at work for the holidays. What was the number one answer? Not having to be at work.

Here are all of the results on people’s favorite stuff about the holidays at work:

1. Time off, 70%.

2. Coworkers getting into the holiday spirit, 54%.

3. Everyone’s happier, 41%.

4. Holiday bonus, 34%.

5. The company holiday party, 33%.

6. Employee potlucks, 22%.

7. Gift exchanges, 9%.

**A new study in Sweden looked at the medical records of 3.4 million people, and found that dog owners tend to live longer than other people do.

Any time you visit a hospital in Sweden, it gets entered into a database, and registering your dog is mandatory there…so the stats are pretty solid.

The study found dog owners are less likely to die of a heart attack, or for any other reason. And it’s especially true if you’re single.

Over the course of 12 years, people who lived alone were 33% less likely to die if they owned a dog. It was 11% for dog owners who didn’t live alone.

It’s not clear why owning a dog extends your life, but the researchers think there are two main benefits: They expose you to more types of bacteria, which strengthens your immune system, and you also get more exercise.

**”Justice League” had a $96 million opening weekend, and not only is this the lowest opening for a live-action DC Comics movie since “Green Lantern”, but they were projecting the movie to make $110 to $120 million.

On the flipside, a little feel-good movie called “Wonder“, starring Julia Roberts, Woody Harrelson and Jacob Tremblay from “Room”, opened stronger than expected with $27.1 million.

Here’s the 5:

1. NEW: “Justice League”, $96 million.

2. NEW: “Wonder”, $27.1 million.

3. “Thor: Ragnarok”, $21.8 million. Up to $247.4 million in its 3rd week.

4. “Daddy’s Home 2”, $14.8 million. Up to $50.6 million in its 2nd week.

5. “Murder on the Orient Express”, $13.8 million. Up to $51.7 million in its 2nd week.

**Legendary AC/DC rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young died on Saturday. He was only 64. There’s no official cause of death, but he retired back in 2014 because he was dealing with several health issues, including dementia.

Another big name passing making headlines was serial killer Charles Manson.

The notorious leader of the Manson Family cult that murdered actress Sharon Tate and six others in 1969, died Sunday in a Bakersfield, Calif., hospital. He was 83.

The California Department of Corrections released a statement reading, “Inmate Charles Manson, 83, died of natural causes at 8:13 p.m. on Sunday, at a Kern County hospital.”

Manson returned to the hospital in mid-November after being hospitalized in January. He was transferred out of Corcoran State Prison, where he had been serving nine life sentences. He had been denied parole 12 times.

**Coldplay just finished their “A Head Full of Dreams Tour” in Buenos Aires last week, and to say it was a success would be an understatement.

Coldplay performed for 5.4 million people around the world over a year and a half, and grossed more than $523 million in ticket sales. That makes it the THIRD most-successful world tour of all time.

It still fell way short of U2’s “360 Tour”, which is the top tour of all time, with $736.4 million from 2009 to 2011.

The Rolling Stones are in second place thanks to their “A Bigger Bang Tour”, which made $558.2 million from 2005 to 2007.