Best News Ever For Pet Owners!

Filed Under: Dog ownership, Owning a dog makes you live longer

If you own a dog when you get home today give them an extra hug because they are helping you LIVE LONGER!

There is a study out of Sweeden that looked at the medical records of 3.4 MILLION people and found that those who own a dog actually LIVE LONGER!

How do they know this? Well, every time you check into a hospital registering your dog is mandatory so the records are pretty solid.

 

They found that those who own dogs are less likely to have a heart attack and this is especially true if you’re single.

They don’t know exactly WHY owning a dog extends your life but researchers think there are two main benefits: 1. They expose you to bacteria which strengthens your immune system and 2. You get more exercise.

 

 

