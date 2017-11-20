It Costs $34,500 To Buy All The Stuff From The “12 Days of Christmas” This Year

PNC Financial Services just released their annual breakdown of how much it would cost you to buy everything from the “12 Days of Christmas,” from a partridge in a pear tree to 12 drummers drumming. The total is $34,558.65. That’s up $195.16 from last year.

None of the 12 things went down in price, but three went up:

1. Pear trees went up 5.2%, and one will cost you $9.96 more this year. 2. Five gold rings will cost you 10% more this year, $75 extra, or $15 per ring. 3. And the 10 lords-a-leaping got a 2% raise, up $110.20, or $11.02 more per lord.

The most expensive items on the list are the seven swans-a-swimming. They’ll cost you $13,125, or $1,875 each.