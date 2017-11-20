Sarah Pepper’s Weekend In Five Photos!

On Friday night it was the Best Buddies Gala. Thank you to Jason Cage and Lauren for coming and being models for the event. Super fun night and raised a lot of money for Best Buddies Houston!

This is my Best Buddy for the night Tommy!

This is Jason and Veronica, Lauren and Chris and myself and Tommy!

]

Early Christmas shopping! This is what I used to record my radio shows back in the day! I almost bought it just for myself!

Gotta get the tree ready. May have bought a few of these and a C3PO nutcracker 😉

I got a lot of my shopping done early! YAY!