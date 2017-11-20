The Average Person Will Spend $967 On The Holidays This Year, But It’s This In Houston

WalletHub.com just released the results of a new study on holiday spending for this year. And they found that the average person will drop $967 on things like gifts, parties, clothes, and food. That’s up 3.4% from last year.

They also calculated how much the average person will spend in the 570 biggest cities in the country, based on things like income, age, and debt.

And the city where people will spend the most is Naperville, Illinois, at an average of $2,381 each.

But some Houstonians made the list too. The #2 city? Sugar Land!

Bellevue, Washington, Sunnyvale, California, and Carmel, Indiana complete the top 5.

Other Houston area towns included:

41 The Woodlands, TX $1,379

94 Pearland, TX $1,060

126 Missouri City, TX $901

131 Pasadena, TX $894

234 Baytown, TX $688

394 Houston, TX $538

Where do people spend the least? People in Flint, Michigan will spend the least, at $69 per person.