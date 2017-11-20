The Average Person Will Spend $967 On The Holidays This Year, But It’s This In Houston

WalletHub.com just released the results of a new study on holiday spending for this year. And they found that the average person will drop $967 on things like gifts, parties, clothes, and food. That’s up 3.4% from last year.
They also calculated how much the average person will spend in the 570 biggest cities in the country, based on things like income, age, and debt.
And the city where people will spend the most is Naperville, Illinois, at an average of $2,381 each.
But some Houstonians made the list too. The #2 city? Sugar Land!
Bellevue, Washington, Sunnyvale, California, and Carmel, Indiana complete the top 5.
Other Houston area towns included:
41 The Woodlands, TX $1,379
94 Pearland, TX $1,060
126 Missouri City, TX $901
131 Pasadena, TX $894
234 Baytown, TX $688
394 Houston, TX $538
Where do people spend the least? People in Flint, Michigan will spend the least, at $69 per person.