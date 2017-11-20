Wanna Meet Jose Altuve Today In Katy? Here’s The Info!

If you didn’t know how big of a deal Houston Astro MVP Jose Altuve is, this should put it a little more into perspective for you: his fans have been lined up for almost THREE DAYS to meet him at an appearance at Academy. THREE DAYS!

Altuve is set to meet with Houston Astros fans at 5:30 p.m. at the Academy off of Grand Parkway in Katy this afternoon, but if you’re wanting to go, be warned the line has been wrapped around the store for quite some time now,

An Academy Sports rep said 300 “placeholders” will be given out two hours before Altuve’s scheduled arrival that will allow people who camped out overnight the to opportunity to leave and return in time for the appearance. It does not guarantee that everyone will be able to get an autograph because the appearance is set for only one hour. The number of autographs he signs will depend on how quickly the line moves.

SOURCE