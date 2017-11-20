You Laugh, You Lose

Lauren eliminated herself with:

What’s the key to a great Thanksgiving dinner? A tur-KEY.

Geoff won this week with:

How do rabbits travel? By hareplane!

The rest of the jokes this week:

What kind of pie does a ghost prefer? Boo-berry pie.

This was Sarah’s favorite:

What kind of music do pilgrims like? Plymouth Rock!

What kind of flower doesn’t sleep at night? The day-zzz.

Where does a catcher sit down for dinner? Behind the plate!

How do you cut the sea in half? With a see-saw.

What has a hundred ears but can’t hear? A field of corn.

What is a mouse’s least favorite weather? When it rains cats and dogs.

Why did the band hire a turkey as a drummer? Because he had the drumsticks!

Which cat discovered America? Christofurry Columbus.

What do you get if you divide the circumference of a pumpkin by its diameter? Pumpkin Pi!

What do you wear to Thanksgiving dinner? A HarVEST.

Why was the Thanksgiving soup so expensive? It had 24 carrots!

Why can’t you take a turkey to church? Because they use FOWL language.

Why do pilgrims’ pants always fall down? Because they wear their belt buckles on their hats.

What did the turkey say to the computer? Google Google Google.