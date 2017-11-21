96 Second News: Beyonce Is The Highest Paid Female Musician; ‘DWTS’ Season 25 Finale Is Tonight

**Forbes.com has released their annual list of ‘The Highest Paid Women in Music,’ and this year, Beyonce is #1, raking in $105 million over the past year or so. The income they counted is from things like: Album and merchandise sales, licensing, publishing royalties, endorsements, and touring.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. Beyoncé, $105 million

2. Adele, $69 million

3. Taylor Swift, $44 million

4. Celine Dion, $42 million

5. Jennifer Lopez, $38 million

6. Dolly Parton, $37 million

7. Rihanna, $36 million

8. Britney Spears, $34 million

9. Katy Perry, $33 million

10. Barbra Streisand, $30 million

Others who didn’t make the cut, but still made eight figures include: Madonna, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, and reformed former donut-licker Ariana Grande.

**According to US Weekly, Lady Gaga’s fiancé Christian Carino has a big tattoo of her on his arm.

Carino’s tattoo is just under his shoulder and is a picture of Gaga’s face with high, long pigtails. A source confirms to Us Weekly that the tattoo, which went viral on a Gaga fan account, is real.

Us exclusively revealed on November 1 that the six-time Grammy winner, 31, is engaged to the CAA talent agent, 48. A source told Us that Carino popped the question over the summer after he asked for Gaga’s father’s permission. The source adds that due to Gaga’s current health, the duo is focused on her recovery and don’t have any wedding plans yet.

Lady Gaga’s fiancé, Christian Carino has a giant tattoo of her face! https://t.co/jYPxj0N1t0 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) November 21, 2017

**The Old Homestead Steakhouse in New York City is open on Thursday and they’re serving the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in the country. If you want it, it’ll run you $76,000. What could possibly cost that much?

1. The turkey is $105-a-pound because it’s covered in rare spices and comes with a slab of imported Japanese bacon . . . a glaze made of oranges that cost $75 each and special reserve Grand Marnier . . . and gravy made with rare bourbon.

2. The sweet potatoes are served with Caspian Sea caviar that’s $1,600-an-ounce . . . and the mashed potatoes are made with $455-a-pound Swedish moose cheese.

3. The stuffing includes $475-a-pound Wagyu beef and foie gras.

4. Some of the other side dishes are oysters that cost $100 each . . . a cranberry sauce made with balsamic vinegar that’s $60-an-ounce . . . and Wagyu beef lollipops that are made with a cognac that’s $4,800-a-bottle.

5. The dinner also comes with tickets to see “Hamilton” . . . a $7,500 Black Friday shopping spree on Fifth Avenue . . . and a $20,000 watch.

​

**According to a new survey, HALF of people say DRINKING will make their family more tolerable on Thanksgiving.

23% say drinking will make things WORSE on Thursday. And 28% say Thanksgiving is going to go how it’s going to go, and no amount of alcohol will change things for the better or worse.

The survey also found that the majority of the people who plan to booze hard to make Thanksgiving go better are part of families who regularly drink together.

**As expected, Taylor Swift got her fifth #1 on the Billboard 200. Her new album “Reputation” sold 1.24 million copies in its first week, and virtually all of that is traditional sales, because she did not make it available for streaming…YET.

In fact, if you remove streaming from the equation, “Reputation” outsold the other 199 albums on the chart . . . combined. The rest of the chart accounts for a total of just 723,000 copies in album sales.

“Reputation” had the biggest sales week since 2015, when Adele put out “25” . . . and it’s the 10th best sales week since 1991. Here’s this week’s Top 10:

1. NEW: “Reputation”, Taylor Swift . . . 1.24 million copies

2. “The Thrill of It All”, Sam Smith . . . 66,000 copies

3. “Heartbreak on a Full Moon”, Chris Brown . . . 51,000 copies

4. “Stoney”, Post Malone . . . 39,000 copies

5. “Divide”, Ed Sheeran . . . just under 39,000 copies

6. “Without Warning”, 21 Savage, Offset, andMetro Boomin . . . 37,000 copies

7. “Red Pill Blues”, Maroon 5 . . . 36,000 copies

8. NEW: “Synthesis”, Evanescence . . . 34,000 copies

9. “Live in No Shoes Nation”, Kenny Chesney . . . 33,000 copies

10. “Texoma Shore”, Blake Shelton . . . 32,000 copies

**A new survey asked people to name their favorite things that happen at work for the holidays. What was the number one answer? Not having to be at work.

Here are all of the results on people’s favorite stuff about the holidays at work:

1. Time off, 70%.

2. Coworkers getting into the holiday spirit, 54%.

3. Everyone’s happier, 41%.

4. Holiday bonus, 34%.

5. The company holiday party, 33%.

6. Employee potlucks, 22%.

7. Gift exchanges, 9%.

**Matthew McConaughey teamed up with Wild Turkey to help hand-deliver 4,500 turkeys to the people of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, which is where the Wild Turkey distillery is.

It actually happened on the 4th of this month, which was Matthew’s 48th birthday. Wild Turkey released a video with some additional footage yesterday of Matthew driving around handing out frozen birds.

At the end of the day, he said, quote, “Everybody was 100 percent surprised. See you’ve got those who absolutely needed it, you got some people that just do a lot of good in the community . . . It was a great day.”

**Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars is coming to an end tonight!

Last night, the remaining four couples each performed one redemption dance – which was basically a second shot at one of their weaker performances earlier in the season — and one freestyle routine, a dance designed to showcase their individual stories.

Julianne Hough returned to judge finalists Jordan Fisher, Lindsey Stirling, Frankie Muniz and Drew Scott. Jordan and Lindsey were the clear front-runners going into tonight, but anything can change with one brilliant or disastrous performance.

At the end of the night, host Tom Bergeron revealed that Jordan and Lindsay, as well as Lindsay and Mark would be dancing for the mirrorball. This meant that Drew and Emma, and Frankie and Witney were in danger of going home. Ultimately, the couple eliminated was Drew and Emma.

**Bruno Mars debuted the first trailer for his highly anticipated TV special 24K Magic Live at the Apollo on Monday, November 20.

The Grammy winner, 32, filmed the electrifying concert at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York City, in addition to taping some behind-the-scenes moments at local Harlem businesses. The hourlong primetime special kicks off with an epic performance atop the Apollo’s landmark marquee.

“He’s been working 24/7 to make sure it’s perfect,” a source said back in September. “Bruno is a perfectionist and has been involved in every aspect of everything — lighting, set design, everything. It’s super slick with great, colorful sets. He’s been lovely during rehearsals. So down-to-earth and warm to the crew.”

The concert includes performances of songs from the entertainer’s acclaimed third album, 24K Magic, including “That’s What I Like,” “Versace on the Floor” and, of course, the title track.

Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo airs on CBS on Wednesday, November 29, at 10 p.m. ET.