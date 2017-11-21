John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Announce Second Pregnancy

By Scott T. Sterling

The world’s cutest celebrity family is about to get even cuter.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have announced that they’re expected a second child, and made the big reveal with an outrageously adorable Instagram video.

In the clip, the couple’s toddler daughter, Luna, is asked “What’s in there?,” in reference to Teigen’s stomach. Luna’s precious response is simply, “baby.”

Check out the adorable announcement video below.