Thanksgiving Dinner Should Only Cost You $49 This Year

Every year, the American Farm Bureau Federation releases a study on how much it should cost you to serve Thanksgiving dinner.

This year, they say a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people should only cost you $49.12. That’s down 2% from last year, and the lowest price in five years when you adjust for inflation.

For that 49 bucks, they say you should be able to get a 16-pound turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, coffee, and milk. The reason the price went down this year is mainly because the prices of turkey and milk have slightly dropped.

This is the 32nd year in a row that the Farm Bureau has done this study. When they started back in 1986, the dinner for 10 cost less than $28.74. (When adjusted for inflation, that’s about the same as today.)