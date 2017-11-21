The Most Thankful Things This Year

So much to be thankful for this year!

Sarah – So this year I am thankful for the amazing family that I have. They don’t make them much better than my Mom and sister. Those two ladies have listened to every single phone call with tears, complaints, and happiness this entire year! I am extremely thankful for my peanut butter to my jelly, Elizabeth. No one is as patient as she is. I tend to be a bit impatient and a terrible flyer and impulsive as heck and she rolls with all of it like the tide. I am thankful for the lessons I have learned this year, I am working on my patience and my understanding that you don’t always get what you want, you get what you need.

Harvey took a lot out of us but what I am MOST thankful for is that when the country had its eyes on Houston, we showed the WORLD what true compassion is!

Plus, I am thankful that the Astros traded for Verlander and we won the World Series!

Geoff – I am thankful for the birth of our third child “Sarah Jean” Sheen (totally her name BTW). The Sheen parents are now playing zone defense, but it’s worth it! I am also thankful for my wife’s infinite patience and love. Let’s throw in adapting by getting our first minivan which I now LOVE! Also, this is my third straight city where our team wins the championship: Go Astros! Shout out to the best boss that I have 100% confidence in, Chase Murphy. I am thankful to all our Mix 96.5 listeners for welcoming our show with open arms. Thank YOU for making us part of your day!

Lauren – This year has been a difficult one. Getting through big changes at work, surviving a major hurricane, and even having one of my nephews come 14 weeks early and spending the first 4 months of his life in the NICU. I have many things to be thankful for this year.

My family is my everything. I’m thankful for the STRANGERS who saved my parents, grandmother and dog via CANOE during Hurricane Harvey. I’m thankful for my 2 new nephews and niece I got this summer.

I’m thankful for my friends, who, even though I wake up at 3a and can’t do anything at night anymore, STILL invite me out anyways. I’m thankful for my co workers for being amazing and just as goofy as me. I’m thankful for my 2 morning show co-hosts: Geoff for being my go-to for all things sports and second dad advice-giver. I’m thankful for Sarah for being the Amy Poehler to my Tina Fey, my Kathy-Lee to my Hoda, and one of my absolute best friends. And I am most thankful for her being the one to FINALLY find me my other half.

And finally, I am so thankful for my boyfriend Gabe. Who I didn’t even know 7 months ago, but has become my best friend and my other half. The person who I thought I would never find, fate finally brought to me. He’s the best person I know, and I am so thankful that he is part of my life now. ❤