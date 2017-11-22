96 Second News: Chrissy Tiegen Is Pregnant With Baby #2; David Cassidy Has Passed Away

**Chrissy Teigen just revealed she’s expecting baby number 2 with hubby John Legend!

After announcing that she was pregnant, she shared a selfie of her belly on Snapchat saying, “Very excited to not have to hide this anymore. Everyone I told first was like ‘uh yeah, we knew thanks.”

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

**Former teen idol and “Partridge Family” star David Cassidy passed away yesterday of complications from dementia. He was 67. Over the weekend, we heard that he was in the hospital and his organs were failing.

David first revealed that he had dementia back in February.

David became a teen idol because of his starring role on “The Partridge Family” back in the ’70s.He played Keith, the son of Shirley Partridge, who was played by his real-life stepmom Shirley Jones. He parlayed that into a singing career, going out on tour singing both Partridge songs as well as originals.

Some of his biggest hits were “Cherish”, “How Can I Be Sure”, “I Think I Love You”, and “I Write the Songs”, which later became Barry Manilow’s signature song. And, of course, the show’s theme song “Come On Get Happy”.

**According to a new survey by Groupon, the average person will start their Black Friday shopping at 3:29 P.M. tomorrow, and here are a few more stats on Black Friday shopping from some other new surveys and studies:

1. 74% of people are planning to do some shopping on Friday, and if they don’t do it online and go to stores, they’ll spend an average of two to five hours there.

2. At least 40% of people will buy something for themselves.

3. 73% of us have trouble figuring out whether some Black Friday deals are actually any good . . . because we struggle with the basic math skills to calculate percentages.

4. And finally, most people will go into a store at SOME point in the next month. Only 9% of people say they’re planning to do all of their holiday shopping online.

**Season 25 of Dancing With The Stars ended with a bang last night!

The winner was revealed after the last three couples performed two numbers: the first was a repeat of their favorite dance of the season; the other was part of a “24-Hour Fusion Challenge,” in which they had to combine two contrasting dance styles and come up with the dance in less than 24 hours.

Lindsey Sterling and Mark Ballas kicked off the night, Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson danced second, then Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold went last.

Frankie and Witney were announced as the third place, Lindsey and Mark second, and coming in first and taking home the mirrorball trophy were Jordan and Lindsay!

**There’s Going to Be a Christmas Tree Shortage This Year

If the holidays weren’t already expensive enough, here’s something ELSE to add to the list.

Apparently, we’re facing a Christmas tree SHORTAGE this year, so the prices are going to be up 5% to 10% all over the country.

The main reason is that the trees for this year should’ve been planted in 2008 . . . but since that was when the recession was RAGING, fewer farmers planted them, so the supply is down.

**If you really want to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner, make sure to eat a lot of . . . salad?

According to experts, if you really want to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner, the food you should make sure to eat a lot of is . . . salad? Wait, that doesn’t sound right.

Here’s why. All of the Thanksgiving foods are very RICH and usually salty and creamy. So if that’s all you’re eating, eventually your mouth is going to get bored with those flavors and you’ll stop eating . . . even before you’re stuffed, God forbid.

But if you mix in some salad, it balances things out, and it’ll refresh your mouth so you can enjoy more of the other stuff. Now you know.

**A new survey found the seven holidays where we’re most likely to conceive a baby, and Thanksgiving is number one. Here are the seven holidays in order:

1. Thanksgiving. 17.7% of couples who conceived on a holiday did it on Thanksgiving.

2. Valentine’s Day, 17.3%.

3. Christmas, 14.7%.

4. Fourth of July, 13.9%.

5. Halloween, 13%.

6. Memorial Day, 12.1%.

7. New Year’s Eve, 11.3%.

**Another new survey asked people which pies they’re most looking forward to tomorrow during their Thanksgiving meal, and here are the top 10:

1. Pumpkin, 36%.

2. Pecan, 17%.

3. Apple, 14%.

4. Sweet potato, 10%.

5. Chocolate, 9%.

6. Lemon meringue, 4%.

7. Cherry, 3%.

8. Blueberry, 3%.

9. Strawberry, 2%.

10. Others, like rhubarb or peach, 2%.

**Forbes has released its annual list of the highest paid models, and for the first time since 2002, Gisele Bundchen is not #1.

This year, it’s Kendall Jenner, who raked in $22 million over the past year. Gisele is still a close second with $17.5 million. Chrissy Tiegen rounds out the top three with $13.5 million. This is her first year on the list.

Adriana Lima was the only other one to make eight figures. She earned $10.5 million