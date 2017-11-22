Half Of People Say Drinking Makes Their Family More Tolerable On Thanksgiving

It might look like the right move after you’ve watched The Great Gatsby for the 10th time, but drinking might not make every party more fun!
According to a new survey at alcohol.org, 50% of people say drinking will make their family more tolerable on Thanksgiving.
23% say drinking will make things worse on Thursday. And 28% say Thanksgiving is going to go how it’s going to go, and no amount of alcohol will change things for the better or worse.
The survey also found that the majority of the people who plan to booze hard to make Thanksgiving go better are part of families who regularly drink together.