Harris County Constables Handed Out 250 Turkeys To Low Income Seniors

It’s a tradition for Harris County Constable Precinct 7 at Thanksgiving and that’s free turkeys for low-income seniors.

People started lining up at 4 am, although it wasn’t first-come-first-serve. Seniors call ahead and set up a time to reserve their turkey. If you were in line, with a reservation, you were guaranteed a turkey.

However, people still lined up, because they were so excited!

With Harvey, the precinct took a lot of calls this year and all in all gave out 250 TURKEYS!

According to ABC 13.  

Salvation Army also donated food, boxed goods, grocery store gift cards, fruits, and vegetables.

