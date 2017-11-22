Harris County Constables Handed Out 250 Turkeys To Low Income Seniors

It’s a tradition for Harris County Constable Precinct 7 at Thanksgiving and that’s free turkeys for low-income seniors.
People started lining up at 4 am, although it wasn’t first-come-first-serve. Seniors call ahead and set up a time to reserve their turkey. If you were in line, with a reservation, you were guaranteed a turkey.
However, people still lined up, because they were so excited!
With Harvey, the precinct took a lot of calls this year and all in all gave out 250 TURKEYS!
Salvation Army also donated food, boxed goods, grocery store gift cards, fruits, and vegetables.