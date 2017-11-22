How Your Thanksgiving Preferences Compare To Everyone Else

As we learned in Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving from Peppermint Patty, there are “right” and “wrong” foods for dinner. Toast and popcorn don’t count!

A new survey at Buzzfeed asked people for their preferences between different Thanksgiving foods:

1.  Between turkey and ham, 77% of people prefer turkey.  And 71% say dry turkey is worse than under-seasoned turkey.

 

2.  Mashed potatoes or stuffing: 61% prefer mashed potatoes.

 

3.  Homemade cranberry sauce or the canned stuff: 68% prefer homemade.

 

4.  For the best “extra” side dish: 45% say mac-and-cheese, 21% went with green bean casserole, and 21% with sweet potatoes.

 

5.  And for pie, apple is the most popular (39%), pumpkin is second (37%), pecan is third (17%), and cherry is fourth (7%).

