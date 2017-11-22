Most People Start Black Friday Shopping At 3:29 P.M. On Thanksgiving

Can’t wait for Black Friday shopping? Business Wire reports that a new survey by Groupon, the average person will start their Black Friday shopping at 3:29pm ON Thanksgiving!
A few more stats on Black Friday shopping from some other new surveys and studies:
1. 74% of people are planning to do some shopping on Friday, and if they don’t do it online and go to stores, they’ll spend an average of two to five hours there.
2. At least 40% of people will buy something for themselves.
3. 73% of us have trouble figuring out whether some Black Friday deals are actually any good because we struggle with the basic math skills to calculate percentages.
4. And finally, most people will go into a store at some point in the next month. Only 9% of people say they’re planning to do all of their holiday shopping online.