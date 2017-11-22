Spec’s ‘Wine Of The Week’ For 11/22

This week’s Wine Of The Week from Spec’s is the TAFT STREET Pinot Noir, and a bottle can be yours for the cash price of only $24.99!

This Russian River Valley red pairs mature tannins with amazing ripe fruit flavors. Nicely integrated French Oak flavors add to the complexity of this Pinot Noir, making it a superb pairing for your turkey extravaganza!

And whatever your Thanksgiving dishes and drinks call for, nobody has the HUGE selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s! Stop into one their many locations in the Houston area to grab what you need, or you can pick up a gift card for that hard-to-shop-for friend or family member. Check out their fabulous cheeses of the month, finer foods, or try their refreshingly fast delivery too! Get more info by clicking >>> HERE.

For more information, check out the Spec’s website! Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store! Cheers to savings!