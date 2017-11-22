To Enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner, Make Sure To Eat A Lot Of Salad

According to experts at Lifehacker, if you really want to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner, be sure to eat a lot of salad. Here’s why:

All of the Thanksgiving foods are very rich and usually salty and creamy. So if that’s all you’re eating, eventually your mouth is going to get bored with those flavors and you’ll stop eating before you’re stuffed. But if you mix in some salad, it balances things out, and it’ll refresh your mouth so you can enjoy more of the other stuff.

Not saying anyone will actually do this, but at least now you know.