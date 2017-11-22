[WATCH] Gwen Stefani Tells Jimmy Fallon What She’s Getting Blake Shelton For Christmas

Gwen Stefani on the 'Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon

Gwen Stefani is excited to spend the holidays with her boyfriend Blake Shelton, and apparently…she already knows what she’s going to get him for Christmas!

Gwen was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night, and she pretty much said Blake is hard to shop for saying, “He loves to be on his ranch [in Oklahoma], that’s his favorite thing to do. He’s really hard to buy for. I think because he doesn’t fit in any of my furniture at my house, he’s too big.”

She continued, “I’m gonna get you a couch, like, that’s gonna be your Christmas present. I’m putting it outside so he can put out fires and stuff like that. I try to make him comfortable in L.A.

