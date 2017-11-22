Your Favorite Christmas Movies Are Determined By Your Age

A company called Christmas Lights Etc. did a survey on people’s favorite Christmas movies, and they broke them down into age groups.

And it turns out the older folks are more into the classics, which isn’t surprising.  But younger adults seem to enjoy a mix of old and new. Here’s the breakdown:

Ages 60-plus:

  1. “Miracle on 34th Street”(1947)
  2. “It’s a Wonderful Life”(1946)
  3. “White Christmas”(1954)

50 to 59:

  1. “It’s a Wonderful Life”
  2. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”(1966)
  3. “A Charlie Brown Christmas”(1965)

40 to 49:

  1. “A Christmas Story”(1983)
  2. “A Charlie Brown Christmas”
  3. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”(1989)

30 to 39:

  1. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
  2. “Home Alone”(1990)
  3. “Elf”(2003)

30 and under:

  1. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”
  2. “A Christmas Story”
  3. “Home Alone”

 

