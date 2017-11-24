66% Of Kids Expect You To Buy Them Everything On Their Wish List

It should come as no shock to any parent of small children that if they have a gift on their wish list (for you or Santa), they expect to get it! Right, Ralphie?

From Business Insider:

Two-thirds of kids say they expect to get everything on their list this year, according to a new survey.  And 58% of parents are going to try to make that happen.

The survey also found 12% of parents have taken out high-interest payday loans to help pay for Christmas presents and 9% have broke into their retirement accounts.

For what it’s worth: 14% of us still haven’t paid off our credit card debt from Christmas 2016.

